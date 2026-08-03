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Collection by Alex Porter

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Poly-carbonate sheets used to separate the functional zones, allow light to pass through, so all areas of the home well illuminated by natural light.
Poly-carbonate sheets used to separate the functional zones, allow light to pass through, so all areas of the home well illuminated by natural light.
On the second level is a large open plan living, dining and kitchen to the left of the stairs.
On the second level is a large open plan living, dining and kitchen to the left of the stairs.
The first floor is constructed primarily from sawara cypress, a species of wood native to central Japan this is cultivated for its high-quality timber.
The first floor is constructed primarily from sawara cypress, a species of wood native to central Japan this is cultivated for its high-quality timber.
“It's minimalist in nature,” says Pali. “To us, there's beauty in the rational.”
“It's minimalist in nature,” says Pali. “To us, there's beauty in the rational.”
One of the most striking features is the stacked wood fascia that traces the home's roofline.
One of the most striking features is the stacked wood fascia that traces the home's roofline.
Thomas C. Kravis, MD, tapped Kellogg to lead a significant renovation that lasted from 1976 to 1987.
Thomas C. Kravis, MD, tapped Kellogg to lead a significant renovation that lasted from 1976 to 1987.
The simple, clean-lined kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
The simple, clean-lined kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
The living area features built-in concrete bench seating.
The living area features built-in concrete bench seating.