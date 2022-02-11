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Collection by
Jessica Dana
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435
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Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
Floor plan of House of Sweet Dreams by Ibañez Shaw Architecture
Floor Plan of Rey & Cahill Residence by Elements Architectural Group
A brick chimney with two fireplaces anchors this tiny, grass-roofed sauna in Sweden.
A family added two larger structures and two gardens—one outdoors, and another enclosed with glass looking out onto the forest.
Floor plan of Casa Keçe by Alix and Onur
Floor plan of Boundary Point Cabin by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
A bird’s-eye view of the 1,900-square-foot house for architect Mary English’s sister and her family reveals the home’s unique form.
Floor Plan of Charlie’s Cabin by Chamberlain Architects
“We didn’t want anything flashy. Just something that belonged here,” Andrew says. The cabin’s gabled form is preserved and reclad in black Colorbond steel blends into the surrounding bushland.
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