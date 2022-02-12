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A kids’ bathroom in a San Francisco home features exquisite botanical tiles by London studio Glithero. A team of Dutch craftspeople use pressed weeds to create organic compositions that are eventually traced onto the tiles in charcoal. "I'll just stop in the hallway and find myself staring at those tiles," says the homeowner. "There are a couple moments in this house that are definitely art; it just happens to be functional."