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Collection by mary sweeney

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A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Marc and John filled much of the home with artwork and furniture by local creators. In the living room, Colima chairs and a Chihuahua coffee table, both by Mérida design studio Comité de Proyectos, accompany a Kubiko sofa from Marbol.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> The d</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">rapes are from Telas Bayon.</span>
Marc and John filled much of the home with artwork and furniture by local creators. In the living room, Colima chairs and a Chihuahua coffee table, both by Mérida design studio Comité de Proyectos, accompany a Kubiko sofa from Marbol.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
Floor plan of Casa Nyo by Florencia Rissotti
Floor plan of Casa Nyo by Florencia Rissotti
The cabinet, which was made with native "Lenga
The cabinet, which was made with native "Lenga
The central library cabinet divides the living room from the master bedroom, extending up to the mezzanine level.
The central library cabinet divides the living room from the master bedroom, extending up to the mezzanine level.
A designated play area on the mezzanine level is a favorite with the couple's grandchildren.
A designated play area on the mezzanine level is a favorite with the couple's grandchildren.
The architect pictured with her boyfriend on the second story exterior landing, where the homeowners' enjoy relaxing amongst their plants.
The architect pictured with her boyfriend on the second story exterior landing, where the homeowners' enjoy relaxing amongst their plants.
A kids’ bathroom in a San Francisco home features exquisite botanical tiles by London studio Glithero. A team of Dutch craftspeople use pressed weeds to create organic compositions that are eventually traced onto the tiles in charcoal. "I'll just stop in the hallway and find myself staring at those tiles," says the homeowner. "There are a couple moments in this house that are definitely art; it just happens to be functional."
A kids’ bathroom in a San Francisco home features exquisite botanical tiles by London studio Glithero. A team of Dutch craftspeople use pressed weeds to create organic compositions that are eventually traced onto the tiles in charcoal. "I'll just stop in the hallway and find myself staring at those tiles," says the homeowner. "There are a couple moments in this house that are definitely art; it just happens to be functional."
The upper floor of one of the cabins features a wood-burning stove, beanbag chairs, and a hanging paper lantern.
The upper floor of one of the cabins features a wood-burning stove, beanbag chairs, and a hanging paper lantern.