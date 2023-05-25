SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jason Alexander

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
The island helps to define and separate the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas.
Located on a windswept site, this one-bedroom retreat is built to withstand the rigors of rural life, and it can be adapted to sleep up to six guests.
Located on a windswept site, this one-bedroom retreat is built to withstand the rigors of rural life, and it can be adapted to sleep up to six guests.