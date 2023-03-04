LC7 chairs, originally designed by Charlotte Perriand in 1928 and later co-created with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for Cassina, surround the dining table. Antonio purchased these 1970s specimens when living in London.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
Freestanding shelves in the kitchen hold dishes, glasses, and local ceramics. "This region is very rich in small decorative forms,
For the dining area, Martin co-designed the custom American oak table with local carpenters and a design shop called Broca Muebles. The pendants are by Jaime Hayon for &Tradition, and were brought back from a trip to Europe.
Martin designed the console for his old house, and it was produced by a local design shop called La Feliz. It is now available through Broca Muebles.