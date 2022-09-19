Favorites
The couple did most of the build themselves, turning to friends for help with particularly challenging elements. “We did it on a budget – but it was paid for in other ways,” says architect-owner, Chris Stanley. “It took away most of our weekends throughout our 20s—most of our hangovers were spent building rather than watching movies!”
To raise awareness about biodiversity in cities and the benefits it delivers, the EEA façade, overlooking one of the most prominent squares of Copenhagen, Denmark, gets shielded with a vertical garden (shaped like a map of the European continent!) which uses a mesh pattern, similar to a cross-stich pattern, that fills in dirt and various flowers. Via WalkOnWaterOrDrown.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
Conic Estudi transformed an industrial space into Vasto Gallery: a comfortable home in Poblenou, Barcelona, that doubles as an art gallery. The two programs are separated in the otherwise open plan by a service core detached from walls and ceiling. Built in wood, this central volume stands out as a freestanding element that allows an uninterrupted view of the interior.