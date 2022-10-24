Favorites
“The rest of the house is flooded with light. It's bright and energizing,” says Audrey. “But when we're winding down from a long day at work, we just like to go into the family room and hang out on the couch. It’s our little sanctuary.” The Outline sofa by Muuto was placed with a vintage marble coffee table and rug from June + Blue. The floor lamp is Flos.
The enormous front door is discreetly located at the top of a landscaped stair that leads through the semi-public garden open to the street. “Unless you are in front of the door, you won’t see it,” explains architect Alexander Saved. “ It is more mysterious and creates an experience of discovering the house.”
“We empathized with the clients as they come from humble beginnings and worked hard to make a better life for themselves and their children,” says architect Alexander Saved. “We started from zero almost 10 years ago and have built our practice up—so we understood the meaning of the project immediately and knew it was a big responsibility to take on.”
The material palette is kept minimal and natural—think concrete, white oak, and ceramic tiles—with color coming from the green spaces that change with the seasons to create an ever-evolving interior. “The client wanted a simple design, with natural light, ventilation, and color,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
Antonio and Estela have been together since they were teenagers and today have two teenage children, a son and daughter. The couple built a business together and lived in rented accommodation but always dreamed of having their own home. As their company became increasingly successful, they had the opportunity to not just buy but create their dream home. Interestingly, for a home that values privacy, the front garden is conceived as a semi-public space.
