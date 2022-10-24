SubscribeSign In
At night, the moon-shaped back window (opposite) is a beacon for neighbors paddling by.
An aluminum-and-ipe gangplank rises from the dock (right), leading to the recycled redwood-clad moon gate and the front door landing. Below are spare bedrooms and a garden.
Hanna’s sleeping suite includes a bathtub by Badeloft. Windows, cut into walls covered with matte white porcelain penny tiles with blue grout, provide views. Only the home’s concrete raft “basement” is windowless; it contains a Tesla battery, the water pump, and storage closets.
Hanna’s bedroom loft floats above the kitchen’s Caesarstone countertop. Serge Mouille sconces complement linear Pure Edge Lighting pendants. Next to the kitchen, and not visible, are the pantry, laundry, and two spare bedrooms and bathrooms arranged around the front garden.
“The rest of the house is flooded with light. It's bright and energizing,” says Audrey. “But when we're winding down from a long day at work, we just like to go into the family room and hang out on the couch. It’s our little sanctuary.” The Outline sofa by Muuto was placed with a vintage marble coffee table and rug from June + Blue. The floor lamp is Flos.
A vintage rug sits with a Koti Sofa by Hem, reproduction Eames moulded plywood chairs, and a vintage travertine table from Midcentury LA. The credenza is also vintage, with the artwork above it by Maja Dlogolecki.
Set in the trendy Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, the restored midcentury is recognized for being the largest Alexander-built home—as well as the residence with the largest pool.
Floor Plan of Casa Sexta by All Arquitectura
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
The living room features a bespoke bar as Antonio and Elena love to entertain. It’s also home to their extensive art collection. “The living room has a mixture of colors and textures that come alive under the light,” says Antonio.
The enormous front door is discreetly located at the top of a landscaped stair that leads through the semi-public garden open to the street. “Unless you are in front of the door, you won’t see it,” explains architect Alexander Saved. “ It is more mysterious and creates an experience of discovering the house.”
“We empathized with the clients as they come from humble beginnings and worked hard to make a better life for themselves and their children,” says architect Alexander Saved. “We started from zero almost 10 years ago and have built our practice up—so we understood the meaning of the project immediately and knew it was a big responsibility to take on.”
The material palette is kept minimal and natural—think concrete, white oak, and ceramic tiles—with color coming from the green spaces that change with the seasons to create an ever-evolving interior. “The client wanted a simple design, with natural light, ventilation, and color,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
The volume of the first floor overhangs the entrance by three meters, covering the semi-public garden. “The overhead volume makes you feel quite small,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura. “Then, when you open the door and turn to the right, you discover a large open space.”
Antonio and Estela have been together since they were teenagers and today have two teenage children, a son and daughter. The couple built a business together and lived in rented accommodation but always dreamed of having their own home. As their company became increasingly successful, they had the opportunity to not just buy but create their dream home. Interestingly, for a home that values privacy, the front garden is conceived as a semi-public space.
The three-story, cedar shingle-clad house is just two blocks from the beach.
