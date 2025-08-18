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A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The sauna is clad in aspen—an exception to the ubiquitous pine.
The sauna is clad in aspen—an exception to the ubiquitous pine.
The master bedroom features an antique Norwegian bed rebuilt by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The master bedroom features an antique Norwegian bed rebuilt by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
Beyond the facade of rough-cut logs laid out in a diagonal pattern, Casper and Lexie Mork-Ulnes’ rural Norwegian home is defined by a material palette of pine, brightened by the natural light and wood and meadow views that pour through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Beyond the facade of rough-cut logs laid out in a diagonal pattern, Casper and Lexie Mork-Ulnes’ rural Norwegian home is defined by a material palette of pine, brightened by the natural light and wood and meadow views that pour through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
All the kitchen cabinets and appliances are consolidated into one island. Both the island and light fixture were designed by Berman Horn Studio. The countertop is by Abet Laminati.
All the kitchen cabinets and appliances are consolidated into one island. Both the island and light fixture were designed by Berman Horn Studio. The countertop is by Abet Laminati.
The living room has one of the home’s two wood-burning stone fireplaces and direct access to the garden.
The living room has one of the home’s two wood-burning stone fireplaces and direct access to the garden.
Nearly every major room looks onto the surrounding gardens, terraces, and mature landscaping.
Nearly every major room looks onto the surrounding gardens, terraces, and mature landscaping.
Ten-foot walls of glass bring the surrounding gardens into the dining area, while original exposed Douglas fir beams and original tongue-and-groove ceilings run throughout the main living spaces.
Ten-foot walls of glass bring the surrounding gardens into the dining area, while original exposed Douglas fir beams and original tongue-and-groove ceilings run throughout the main living spaces.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Anderson incorporated windows into nearly every major space in the house, including the sauna, to maintain a constant connection to the water.
Anderson incorporated windows into nearly every major space in the house, including the sauna, to maintain a constant connection to the water.
Activated CLiC smart glass softly diffuses the bathroom’s expansive lake-facing windows, while still preserving daylight.
Activated CLiC smart glass softly diffuses the bathroom’s expansive lake-facing windows, while still preserving daylight.
Positioned on a narrow point of Prior Lake, the home is surrounded by water on nearly three sides.
Positioned on a narrow point of Prior Lake, the home is surrounded by water on nearly three sides.
The landscape was devised by Hale along with Kate Stickley of Arterra Landscape Architects.
The landscape was devised by Hale along with Kate Stickley of Arterra Landscape Architects.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
The kitchen features Japanese ash casework and Jacques Biny lights, made in 1956. A Semi pendant by Gubi hangs above a De La Espada table.
The kitchen features Japanese ash casework and Jacques Biny lights, made in 1956. A Semi pendant by Gubi hangs above a De La Espada table.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.

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