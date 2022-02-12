The kitchen features a checkerboard cement-tile floor, green countertops, and integrated appliances.
The dining room features colorful built-ins.
The original limestone-and-marble fireplace is still the centerpiece of the living room.
The core has a generous array of push-to-open storage.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.