SubscribeSign In
v
Collection by V

Favorites

View 52 Photos
The cabinetry is custom to the kitchen.
The cabinetry is custom to the kitchen.
Due to the lot’s small size, Cloud9 placed the garage beneath the house.
Due to the lot’s small size, Cloud9 placed the garage beneath the house.
Villa Bio is situated a little over an hour outside of Barcelona in Llers, a green, hilly, sun-bathed sprawl near Figueres (hometown of everyone’s favorite mustachioed surrealist, Salvador Dali). The hydroponic rooftop garden grows out of volcanic stones. The home is conceived as a giant C-shaped spiral.
Villa Bio is situated a little over an hour outside of Barcelona in Llers, a green, hilly, sun-bathed sprawl near Figueres (hometown of everyone’s favorite mustachioed surrealist, Salvador Dali). The hydroponic rooftop garden grows out of volcanic stones. The home is conceived as a giant C-shaped spiral.
The flex room opens completely to the rest of the living space when the glass doors are stacked. Herrero likes the home's "classic envelope
The flex room opens completely to the rest of the living space when the glass doors are stacked. Herrero likes the home's "classic envelope
An oculus window in the brick wall offers a glimpse into the front studio, and brings in more light.
An oculus window in the brick wall offers a glimpse into the front studio, and brings in more light.
Rather than one pendant light, a smattering of little globe lights expand above the dining table. This way, the couple can have a small table-for-two or comfortably host a group without being focused under one centered pendant light.
Rather than one pendant light, a smattering of little globe lights expand above the dining table. This way, the couple can have a small table-for-two or comfortably host a group without being focused under one centered pendant light.
Floor plan of Casa GJ by Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Floor plan of Casa GJ by Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
For those who gravitate toward green, don’t worry: There are multiple shades available in this collection, and they all allow for an effortless mix and match. Comfort Zone fabric chairs in a jeweled Evergreen are paired with the Story Line rug in Fearless Green for a cohesive, yet colorful look in this kitchen.
For those who gravitate toward green, don’t worry: There are multiple shades available in this collection, and they all allow for an effortless mix and match. Comfort Zone fabric chairs in a jeweled Evergreen are paired with the Story Line rug in Fearless Green for a cohesive, yet colorful look in this kitchen.
Perennial’s Fearless Green colorway is perfectly juxtaposed with the marble-inspired Natural High rug—while the grid patterning of the Common Ground fabric on the pouf adds another subtle layer of dimension.
Perennial’s Fearless Green colorway is perfectly juxtaposed with the marble-inspired Natural High rug—while the grid patterning of the Common Ground fabric on the pouf adds another subtle layer of dimension.
The new Fearless Green colorway (seen here in deep velvet) naturally makes a statement while also complementing the rest of the collection's contemporary, yet grounded motifs.
The new Fearless Green colorway (seen here in deep velvet) naturally makes a statement while also complementing the rest of the collection's contemporary, yet grounded motifs.
White walls and light-hued furnishings match the airiness of the home's design. Douglas made the dining table from maple milled on site atop a Corbusier LC 6 base. A Heracleum pendant by Moooi hangs above it.
White walls and light-hued furnishings match the airiness of the home's design. Douglas made the dining table from maple milled on site atop a Corbusier LC 6 base. A Heracleum pendant by Moooi hangs above it.
In the bathroom, stainless steel countertops and porcelain tiles bring a sense of muted softness.
In the bathroom, stainless steel countertops and porcelain tiles bring a sense of muted softness.
Cove room overhang and wrap around deck at dusk
Cove room overhang and wrap around deck at dusk
The master bathroom continues the minimal black and white aesthetic. A narrow window looks out onto the rear patio.
The master bathroom continues the minimal black and white aesthetic. A narrow window looks out onto the rear patio.

32 more saves