Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer built this 200-square-foot cabin on the site of their 10-acre property in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Their previous cabin, which they also built by hand, was destroyed in a forest fire in 2020.
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
The siding and roof are both metal, a fire-safe choice in a region with serious wildfire risk. The deck was built from paved stones.
“You can’t help but relax being in the country,” says Nigel. Jane laughs and jumps in: “Though it’s hard work. We’re always doing something.”