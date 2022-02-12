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Collection by Ha Mo

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Fallingwater, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and completed in 1937, is undergoing an extensive $7 million renovation.
Fallingwater, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and completed in 1937, is undergoing an extensive $7 million renovation.
Nestled among towering trees, the historic home appears to be modestly sized, with much of its square footage hidden from street-view. A bright-red door extends a warm welcome inside.
Nestled among towering trees, the historic home appears to be modestly sized, with much of its square footage hidden from street-view. A bright-red door extends a warm welcome inside.
The historic home sits tucked away on a lush lot in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. Stairs lead up to the main entrance, where a bright painted door extends a warm welcome.
The historic home sits tucked away on a lush lot in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. Stairs lead up to the main entrance, where a bright painted door extends a warm welcome.