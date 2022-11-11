SubscribeSign In
The containers come in two sizes—20-by-8 foot or 40-by-8 foot—and are cut down to size to fit specific settings. They can also be increased in width using leftover metal from previous orders.
This pool has been build into a decking area and features a divider between the pool and a hot tub area.
The containers come in two sizes—20-by-8 foot or 40-by-8 foot—and are cut down to size to fit specific settings. They can also be increased in width using leftover metal from previous orders.
Modpools build and ship the pools, and installation is arranged by the homeowner.
The shipping container pools have been installed in a variety of contexts, from coastal retreats to tight urban plots.
Modpools start at $26,000. The company has a convenient 3D pool builder on its website that has pricing and allows potential clients to explore different options.
Modpools build self-contained, modular pools that can be used above, below, or partially in-ground. The pools come in sizes ranging from 8-by-12 foot to 12-by-40 foot.
