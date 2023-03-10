Favorites
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
Architect Cristina Ioana Graff worked with homeowners Dale and Lois Schreiber to renovate a 1960s house designed by Herbert Beckhard, a business partner of Marcel Breuer. They kept the building’s aesthetic intact while restoring the original hot tar and gravel roof and adding copper drip edges for a contemporary touch.