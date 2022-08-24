SubscribeSign In
Worley Lighting Sunrise sconces hang over the floating vanity cabinet.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The dining room addition, which increased the total square footage to 2,700, features a Semi pendant by Bonderup &amp; Thorup for Gubi and a table and chairs from Atelier Arking.
