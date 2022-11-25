SubscribeSign In
Blue tiles add a colorful splash to the top-floor bathroom, complete with a large skylight.
A custom sofa anchors the space, with a custom rug from Armadillo &amp; Co. A Wittus fireplace was designed into the custom millwork.
The top of the staircase is three feet wide, to accommodate the built-in shelving, and becomes wider towards the base, to four feet, making the storage underneath very useful for bigger and boxier items.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
The open kitchen boasts a burnt-cement floor with a playful pink pigmentation, which the architect and Flavia collaborated on together.
Dark metal hardware on the custom oak cabinetry keeps things streamlined and contemporary in the primary bedroom.
The materials-forward primary bathroom features additional custom oak cabinetry and a thick marble countertop. Minimal hardware and a geometric overhead light are subtle yet sophisticated additions.
Embracing a spa-like aesthetic, goC finished the walls of the steam shower with Venetian plaster, which the homeowners find easier to maintain than traditional tile.
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
“The first morning we stayed at home, I went downstairs to make my morning coffee,” recalls Antonio. “Only this time, I made it in the coffee maker built into the kitchen countertop overlooking the back garden, while beams of sunlight seeped into the room. It is a place so different from the single room apartment we started our journey from so many years ago—it was definitely better.”
The material palette is kept minimal and natural—think concrete, white oak, and ceramic tiles—with color coming from the green spaces that change with the seasons to create an ever-evolving interior. “The client wanted a simple design, with natural light, ventilation, and color,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
