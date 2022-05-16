Favorites
The fireplace column was extended up to the ceiling and finished with drywall, and a gas insert. Hong flanked either side with useful nooks, including bookshelves and storage on one side, and a built-in bench on the other. The large sectional is from Room & Board, and it sits atop an EQ3 rug with a Menu coffee table.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
