The home’s 2,340 square feet span the upper and lower levels, while the basement can serve as an independent ADU, home office, or guest quarters. The lower-level entry is now more comfortable, with a wide waiting area protected from the weather overhead.
The newly renovated kitchen presents custom cabinetry, well-organized storage, top-of-line appliances, and vast countertop workspace.
The home is surrounded by tall trees and a bordering fence, creating a private city oasis.
The shower went from claustrophobic to open and airy, thanks to a new glass enclosure.
Hong installed a North Coast Modern vanity with a solid white quartz counter, alongside Rejuvenation mirrors and Delta faucets.
A CB2 chair was reupholstered in a salmon-toned fabric that picks up hues in the Trinidad and Tobago tourism poster.
The fireplace column was extended up to the ceiling and finished with drywall, and a gas insert. Hong flanked either side with useful nooks, including bookshelves and storage on one side, and a built-in bench on the other. The large sectional is from Room &amp; Board, and it sits atop an EQ3 rug with a Menu coffee table.
While the home's three bedrooms await upstairs, the lower level presents a second suite with its own entry, making it an ideal flex space for guest quarters, ADU, or office.
Walls throughout the house, including in the ground-floor hall, are finished with veneer plaster. A custom mix of base and finish coats, tinted with bright-white titanium dioxide, allowed for two textures and three shades of white, all of which Andrew modulated during the troweling.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. “We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside,” says Helena. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Located just 15 minutes from Downtown Portland, the historic home offers a convenient city escape. The landscaped exterior is a slice of low-maintenance paradise, presenting a lush turf lawn and an expansive concrete driveway.
Custom oak cabinetry defines the kitchen from the adjacent dining room. Terra cotta toned grout in the Bedrosian ‘Makoto’ tile backsplash is a hint of color, alongside the Ago “Kirkus” Chandelier in Terra Cotta above the table. A folding glass door now opens to the new exterior deck.
Once dark and cloistered, this residence revamped by Jon Powell Architecture now revels in daylight, bright color, and garden views.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
