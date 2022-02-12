In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
The bathroom features timber cabinetry and a natural-stone floor, which echoes the material palette used throughout the rest of the home.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
O-asis House section
O-asis House floor plan
Described by the architects as the place where "spa meets retail," the master bathroom and closet revolve around two floating islands natural lit by skylight wells above.
The south-facing view from the kitchen looks out over the pool and mountains in the distance.
"The pool breaks from the O-shaped plan, drawing you out into the desert toward the mountain views to the south, and is capped by a built-in fire pit bench," say the architects.
Designed to disappear from the street, the single-story white stucco home is only 12.5 feet tall to avoid disrupting the neighbors’ views. "Its strong horizontal form was designed as a datum for highlighting the dramatic shapes of the desert landscape," note the architects.