Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
The Charlotte Perriand cylindrical wall sconces by Nemo in the primary bedroom were a key element from the start. Reilly designed the white oak plywood side tables. The Moroccan horsehair rug has a speckled effect with neutral stripes.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Reilly identified the Santa &amp; Cole Tekiò linear suspension light as a statement piece early in the design process; its metal frame is wrapped in Japanese washi paper. The Gaggenau induction cooktop integrated into the counter on the back wall is nearly invisible. The undercounter fridge drawer is entirely inconspicuous. “I made this as minimal as modern as I could because the last kitchen I designed was very traditional,” Reilly explains. The steel column was added for support after taking down a wall.
In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
Reilly reconfigured the layout turning the two-bedroom with one bath into a three-bedroom with two baths. The entire interior is clad in cedar planks. “I was very committed to cladding throughout despite the cost,” the architectural designer says. “I’d rather have none than just do one wall.”
A guest bedroom boasts CP1 wall lights designed by Charlotte Perriand in the 1960s. The rug is Moroccan and the sling chair is from Homenature in Southampton.
A huge Moroccan rug sourced from a dealer on Etsy anchors the living area. The Afra &amp; Tobias Scarpa Soriana lounge chairs for Cassina were designed in 1969, but fully embody 1970s style. The Donald Judd Single Daybed 32 fits a twin mattress.
The house is essentially an upscale surf shack. The design outdoors facilitates easy showering, clean up, and board storage.
