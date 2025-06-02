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Collection by CARLOS MENDOZA

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Fredrick House Floor Plan
Fredrick House Floor Plan
The clients are a young family with two children who bought a tiny island with a dilapidated house on the waterfront. The island, which is only accessible via boat, is part of an archipelago about an hour south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “It has become a very popular area for summer houses over the last century and it is full of buildings from the post-War period,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The clients are a young family with two children who bought a tiny island with a dilapidated house on the waterfront. The island, which is only accessible via boat, is part of an archipelago about an hour south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “It has become a very popular area for summer houses over the last century and it is full of buildings from the post-War period,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The dining table sits beside a door to the outdoor deck, making it easy to entertain with combined indoor-outdoor presence. The Strand pendant light is by Muuto.
The dining table sits beside a door to the outdoor deck, making it easy to entertain with combined indoor-outdoor presence. The Strand pendant light is by Muuto.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
The patio is covered and shielded from the winds, making it a favorite spot for morning coffee or afternoon playtime.
The patio is covered and shielded from the winds, making it a favorite spot for morning coffee or afternoon playtime.
Bivvi's Base Cabin is the latest offering from the company, which started in 2020.
Bivvi's Base Cabin is the latest offering from the company, which started in 2020.
Kelli de la Torre enlisted her neighbor, designer Tina Ford to create a 2,946-square-foot barn with an unexpected addition: an 876-square-foot loft that her family now calls home.
Kelli de la Torre enlisted her neighbor, designer Tina Ford to create a 2,946-square-foot barn with an unexpected addition: an 876-square-foot loft that her family now calls home.
“At night, the chalet is transformed. When it is dark, the mirror effect of the reflection of the interior space in the windows completely changes the cabin’s relationship to its site and makes it appear larger,” adds Rasselet.
“At night, the chalet is transformed. When it is dark, the mirror effect of the reflection of the interior space in the windows completely changes the cabin’s relationship to its site and makes it appear larger,” adds Rasselet.
Illustrations of a California-style residential landscape design (left), and a 13th century Mudéjar-style estate garden (right).
Illustrations of a California-style residential landscape design (left), and a 13th century Mudéjar-style estate garden (right).
A 1899 photo of a family standing on the front porch of their Wisconsin home.
A 1899 photo of a family standing on the front porch of their Wisconsin home.
The repetition as seen here, on either side of the hardscaped path, packs a visual punch, without being too complicated.
The repetition as seen here, on either side of the hardscaped path, packs a visual punch, without being too complicated.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
The tiny, open sleeping shelters abut a stand of woods. Their open fronts frame views of the Wanderwood farm.
The tiny, open sleeping shelters abut a stand of woods. Their open fronts frame views of the Wanderwood farm.
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
Floor plan of House in Three Heights by Ignacio Correa Arquitecto
Floor plan of House in Three Heights by Ignacio Correa Arquitecto

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