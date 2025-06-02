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The clients are a young family with two children who bought a tiny island with a dilapidated house on the waterfront. The island, which is only accessible via boat, is part of an archipelago about an hour south of the Norwegian capital of Oslo. “It has become a very popular area for summer houses over the last century and it is full of buildings from the post-War period,” says architect Line Solgaard.
Architects Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento designed their glass-encased vacation home for a site in Patagonia, a two-hour flight from their studio in Buenos Aires. Nicolás calls it “a magical enclave” overlooking Nahuel Huapi Lake. “It’s a panoramic viewpoint where we can watch what happens,” adds Teresa.
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