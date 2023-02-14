SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Meredith Goodman

Favorites

View 55 Photos
Foyer
Foyer
Living Room
Living Room
Ample lighting in modern living area, perfect for cocktails with friends or curling up with a good book
Ample lighting in modern living area, perfect for cocktails with friends or curling up with a good book
Courtyard, Skylights in the ceiling following the seating elements in the space
Courtyard, Skylights in the ceiling following the seating elements in the space
A custom cabinet by Matt Castilleja holds the client's record collection while grounding the room.
A custom cabinet by Matt Castilleja holds the client's record collection while grounding the room.
The primary bedroom was re-configured, taking a spare bedroom to create a closet and bathroom en-suite.
The primary bedroom was re-configured, taking a spare bedroom to create a closet and bathroom en-suite.

35 more saves