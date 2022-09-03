SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gretchen Borg

Favorites

View 8 Photos
Complete with four private garden areas, the back and side yards offer an idyllic place for gathering and entertaining.
Complete with four private garden areas, the back and side yards offer an idyllic place for gathering and entertaining.
Sliding glass doors extend the kitchen and dining area to the property's adjacent terrace.
Sliding glass doors extend the kitchen and dining area to the property's adjacent terrace.
Upon entry, guests can travel back in time thanks to the home's trove of preserved charm, including its wood-paneled walls and post-and-beam ceilings.
Upon entry, guests can travel back in time thanks to the home's trove of preserved charm, including its wood-paneled walls and post-and-beam ceilings.
Comprised of wood, glass, and cement, the 1964 effortlessly blends into its lush landscape.
Comprised of wood, glass, and cement, the 1964 effortlessly blends into its lush landscape.
The complex is ideally situated on a beautiful tree-lined street one-half block south of Sunset and offers walkable access to both the iconic Chateau Marmont.
The complex is ideally situated on a beautiful tree-lined street one-half block south of Sunset and offers walkable access to both the iconic Chateau Marmont.