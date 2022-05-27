SubscribeSign In
“My intention was to create a simple and inexpensive way to build a home with a high design concept that could also be built relatively quickly,” says Karcher. “It made sense to create a system for the build concept, employing a panelized structural design with prefabricated pieces and parts for rapid assembly.” Design aspects, like Inception Shades, are customizable yet modular enough to expedite installation.
The 800-square-foot house is among the first shipping container residences in San Diego County, according to Mike. He hopes it will soon by joined by a larger container home on the property, at which point it will become the guesthouse.
Located seven miles from Frank Lloyd Wright’s estate, Tim Wright and Karen Ellzey’s prefab home is meant to pay homage to the great American architect’s experiments with modular housing.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
Hudson Valley Cedar homes are pre-engineered structures that arrive as a kit, broken down into component parts that are efficiently delivered to the site to be assembled and then finished by a local craftsman. Hudson Valley Cedar Homes, based in Cold Spring, New York, is a licensed distributor of Lindal Cedar Homes, a company with more than 70 years of experience constructing high-quality, customizable homes made out of wood. Because of this, Hudson Valley Cedar Homes offers homes that are customizable but also attuned to local laws, site conditions, and contractors for an energy-conscious home.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
#Honomobo M.05
At just under 3,000 square feet with three bedrooms plus an office, this home follows the basic plan of Stillwater's sd-161 design. It also features a separate guest house with two bedrooms.
The guest houses were prefabricated in a factory, trucked onto the site, and then set on concrete foundations.
Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
Noticing a void in the market, he partnered with renowned Australian architect and champion of sustainability, Peter Stutchbury, on Dimensions X, a start-up offering responsible, affordable, and architecturally-pleasing pre-crafted homes at the click of a button.
Inside, House Zero looks and feels like a traditional home, but with undulating 3D-printed exterior walls that offer an element of texture and movement to interior spaces.
Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.
Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
