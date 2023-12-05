Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
Hebra Arquitectos used charred timber and local stone to craft an elemental home that blends into its rugged setting.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
“We custom-made the warm green kitchen floor with Huguet, including a large oval ring made of glass and stone aggregates in the centre, which nods to the oval window found in the building’s main entrance,” says Aretio.
The rough-hewn stone stairs that lead to the cottage were made by a local stone worker.
In the newly expanded bathroom, large panel tiles, custom cabinetry and a polished cement sink by Mallorcan company Huguet – a favorite of Aretio’s – exude a joyful contemporary Mediterranean feel.
The unusual floor plan includes a long gallery that wraps a grassy courtyard. The family commissioned an aluminum sculpture by Los Angeles–based artist Evan Holloway for the space.
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
Although John and Debby’s art collection fills much of their house, pieces such as these by Matias Faldbakken, Aaron Boone, and William O’Brien particularly shine in the curved gallery hallway, which was purpose-built for art.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
The accessory dwelling unit behind the home of Sonja Batalden in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has cheery yellow siding that the entrance appears to carve into. “If the yellow of the siding is the wrapper on the candy, this is kind of like the gooey middle,” architect Christopher Strom says about the thermally modified ash lining the entry.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
