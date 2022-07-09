SubscribeSign In
“The new house has really liberated Matthew. My goal is that he will have access to everything by one means or another.” —Ed Slattery, resident
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
Architect Neal Schwartz designed a renovation and addition for three generations of a California family.
The open kitchen accommodates the needs of the grandparents whose mobility is limited while affording the family to live an active lifestyle.
