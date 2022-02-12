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Collection by April Young

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“I walked in and thought, this room wants to be low,” says Kirsten. Friends in Amsterdam had the same sofa. “The kids would jump all over it, and I love that kind of feeling. I wanted to bring that to our house.”
“I walked in and thought, this room wants to be low,” says Kirsten. Friends in Amsterdam had the same sofa. “The kids would jump all over it, and I love that kind of feeling. I wanted to bring that to our house.”
The primary bath has large slabs of porcelain tiles made to look like veined marble, which cost much less than real stone. The seamless concrete floor flows into the curb-less shower for access. There is in-wall storage on the left, and the sink and countertop are made of seamless Corian. The wood door pockets away.
The primary bath has large slabs of porcelain tiles made to look like veined marble, which cost much less than real stone. The seamless concrete floor flows into the curb-less shower for access. There is in-wall storage on the left, and the sink and countertop are made of seamless Corian. The wood door pockets away.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.
"The floor is oak from Tongue and Groove, and the cabinetry is actually a polytech product that's really practical, especially for kitchens because it's harder to damage than veneer,
"The floor is oak from Tongue and Groove, and the cabinetry is actually a polytech product that's really practical, especially for kitchens because it's harder to damage than veneer,
Now, a generous entranceway draws the eye to the evocative curves of the sculptural spiral staircase, illuminated by abundant daylight thanks to a skylight above.
Now, a generous entranceway draws the eye to the evocative curves of the sculptural spiral staircase, illuminated by abundant daylight thanks to a skylight above.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"As our clients live in the space, we want them to be discovering new things,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"As our clients live in the space, we want them to be discovering new things,
The living room features a Noguchi lantern, a velvet Soriana sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, Ingo Maurer Uchiwa 6 fan lights, and a teak Hans Wegner credenza.
The living room features a Noguchi lantern, a velvet Soriana sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, Ingo Maurer Uchiwa 6 fan lights, and a teak Hans Wegner credenza.
The house, painted in "Poppyseed
The house, painted in "Poppyseed
An LGM wall bed from Resource Furniture is a convenient work-from-home spot. After the pandemic, the Paulas wanted to incorporate plenty of work stations in their home, as before the carriage house, “We had four of us all sitting at the dining table working,” remembers René. “It was super loud, like a trading floor at an investment bank, because all four of us would be talking at the same time.” With desks in the kids’ rooms and two offices, every family member can work in quiet.
An LGM wall bed from Resource Furniture is a convenient work-from-home spot. After the pandemic, the Paulas wanted to incorporate plenty of work stations in their home, as before the carriage house, “We had four of us all sitting at the dining table working,” remembers René. “It was super loud, like a trading floor at an investment bank, because all four of us would be talking at the same time.” With desks in the kids’ rooms and two offices, every family member can work in quiet.
A kitchenette with Semihandmade cabinetry, floating shelves from Shelfology, and quartz counters is tucked into an arched alcove.
A kitchenette with Semihandmade cabinetry, floating shelves from Shelfology, and quartz counters is tucked into an arched alcove.
The Morrocan tile backsplash in the kitchen lends more natural texture and a light, soothing tone.
The Morrocan tile backsplash in the kitchen lends more natural texture and a light, soothing tone.
The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
Oak cabinetry and reclaimed Corian counters provide rich textures in the sunlight-filled kitchen.
Oak cabinetry and reclaimed Corian counters provide rich textures in the sunlight-filled kitchen.
A large walk-in shower has Tadelakt plaster applied by Sobro Studios, and integrated storage.
A large walk-in shower has Tadelakt plaster applied by Sobro Studios, and integrated storage.
The treads, risers, and third-floor landing are all made of thicker gauge perforated metal, while the railings are expanded mesh.
The treads, risers, and third-floor landing are all made of thicker gauge perforated metal, while the railings are expanded mesh.
Fuller/Overby Architecture removed a portion of the floor between the second and third levels to create a light-filled, open-air hall. “Our approach to the project was to unearth the original hidden timbers and organize a new open plan around the spatial matrix that they define,” says Overby.
Fuller/Overby Architecture removed a portion of the floor between the second and third levels to create a light-filled, open-air hall. “Our approach to the project was to unearth the original hidden timbers and organize a new open plan around the spatial matrix that they define,” says Overby.
New folding glass doors connect the downstairs living room to the revamped yard. The floors are concrete and the ceilings are Hemlock.
New folding glass doors connect the downstairs living room to the revamped yard. The floors are concrete and the ceilings are Hemlock.
Hexagonal tiles in the ADU bathroom have patterns borrowed from mid-century modern design.
Hexagonal tiles in the ADU bathroom have patterns borrowed from mid-century modern design.
Concrete tiles and gravel allowing stormwater drainage pave the side entrance to the garden.
Concrete tiles and gravel allowing stormwater drainage pave the side entrance to the garden.

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