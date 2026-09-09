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Collection by Danielle Sosa

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KARMA is a collection of thoughtfully sited, contemporary homes in Phoenix, Arizona, slated for completion in 2022.
KARMA is a collection of thoughtfully sited, contemporary homes in Phoenix, Arizona, slated for completion in 2022.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Filled with light from above, t</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he kitchen occupies the center of the home.</span>
Filled with light from above, t
Simple, bold forms, carefully located openings, and maintenance-free materials combine to ensure both stylish and care-free living.
Simple, bold forms, carefully located openings, and maintenance-free materials combine to ensure both stylish and care-free living.
Clerestory openings bring more light into the home's second-floor.
Clerestory openings bring more light into the home's second-floor.
the kitchen floats in a halo of natural light that filters down from the two-story volume above.
the kitchen floats in a halo of natural light that filters down from the two-story volume above.
The backyard maximizes outdoor livability, with space for a pool, outdoor dining patio, and a shaded lounge.
The backyard maximizes outdoor livability, with space for a pool, outdoor dining patio, and a shaded lounge.