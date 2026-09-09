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Collection by
Danielle Sosa
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7
Photos
KARMA is a collection of thoughtfully sited, contemporary homes in Phoenix, Arizona, slated for completion in 2022.
Filled with light from above, t
Simple, bold forms, carefully located openings, and maintenance-free materials combine to ensure both stylish and care-free living.
Clerestory openings bring more light into the home's second-floor.
the kitchen floats in a halo of natural light that filters down from the two-story volume above.
The backyard maximizes outdoor livability, with space for a pool, outdoor dining patio, and a shaded lounge.
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