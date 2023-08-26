Skiing is often associated with well-worn, cookie-cutter condos and salt-stained carpets—but the A-Frame Club, a ’70s-inspired property in Winter Park’s Old Town, offers something different. Here, 31 A-frame cabins are rounded out with an on-site saloon and bar. The little structures are cozily clustered together and nearly overlapping, connected by a labyrinth of raised wooden paths that feel almost like tunnels when cocooned in snow.