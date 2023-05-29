To minimize water use, SCDA and Strata Landscape Architecture designed a native, drought-resistant planting plan with sensor-controlled drip irrigation. The lawn takes up less than 10% of the landscape.
"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.