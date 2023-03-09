SubscribeSign In
As a standalone suite, the Moliving prefab can be tailored to its location based on the owner's specifications. The process can take as little as three months to complete.
Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
