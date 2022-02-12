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Collection by Marcia Lee

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Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
The glass cut-outs at the bottom of the door act as an "indicator light
The glass cut-outs at the bottom of the door act as an "indicator light
The powder room is encased in mint green marble sourced locally, and used throughout the project.
The powder room is encased in mint green marble sourced locally, and used throughout the project.
The door to the powder room is inset into the wall, and the slatted wood treatment running along the base extends to the storage on both sides.
The door to the powder room is inset into the wall, and the slatted wood treatment running along the base extends to the storage on both sides.
The floors are composed of two different locally-sourced Indian marbles. Since Ardith has a dust allergy and the couple did not want carpets, the architects designed a "carpet
The floors are composed of two different locally-sourced Indian marbles. Since Ardith has a dust allergy and the couple did not want carpets, the architects designed a "carpet
Custom storage everywhere allows the couple to keep the home clutter free. The wall lights in the living room are by Geo Lighting.
Custom storage everywhere allows the couple to keep the home clutter free. The wall lights in the living room are by Geo Lighting.
A custom coffee bar anchors one side of the living room, placed before the expanded windows. The bar can double as a serving area when the couple entertains.
A custom coffee bar anchors one side of the living room, placed before the expanded windows. The bar can double as a serving area when the couple entertains.
Eva custom ordered the green door and window assemblage, a Reynaers SlimLine 38 Aluminium frame model, from a local company called Van’t Hof Aluminium.
Eva custom ordered the green door and window assemblage, a Reynaers SlimLine 38 Aluminium frame model, from a local company called Van’t Hof Aluminium.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
Dark-gray, 24-by-24-inch ceramic tile wraps the primary bathroom as wainscoting. In the shower, the tiled lower wall projects outward to form a ledge for soap and shampoo. The mirror surround and vanity cabinet are in the same white oak used throughout the house.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
Warm wood floors match the plywood in the foyer.
Warm wood floors match the plywood in the foyer.
In the kitchen, a striking central island is large enough for the boys to do their homework, while Bhavani and her mother cook dinner. The granite is from AAA Countertops, the stove is BlueStar, and the fridge is Sub-Zero. A flex space (which holds workout gear and Bhavani's office) sits just off the kitchen.
In the kitchen, a striking central island is large enough for the boys to do their homework, while Bhavani and her mother cook dinner. The granite is from AAA Countertops, the stove is BlueStar, and the fridge is Sub-Zero. A flex space (which holds workout gear and Bhavani's office) sits just off the kitchen.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
The library doubles as an office for Bhavani's husband. In a mostly white-walled house, the deep, navy-blue paint makes the space feel cozy. The double-wide leather recliner is from Crate & Barrel. The windows purposefully frame the heritage oak tree in the front yard.
The library doubles as an office for Bhavani's husband. In a mostly white-walled house, the deep, navy-blue paint makes the space feel cozy. The double-wide leather recliner is from Crate & Barrel. The windows purposefully frame the heritage oak tree in the front yard.

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