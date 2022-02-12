Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Samantha Newman

Favorites

View 142 Photos
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
Near the hallway is a sculpture by Zaric. The picture window toward the end of the space can be covered by a sliding screen for privacy and to diffuse light.
Near the hallway is a sculpture by Zaric. The picture window toward the end of the space can be covered by a sliding screen for privacy and to diffuse light.
Floor plan of House on a Ridge by Barrett Made
Floor plan of House on a Ridge by Barrett Made
The stone slab forms a display niche in the cabinetry, and syncs up with the materials used elsewhere in the house. The step up, and the flooring material change, designates the boundary between foyer and the rest of the home.
The stone slab forms a display niche in the cabinetry, and syncs up with the materials used elsewhere in the house. The step up, and the flooring material change, designates the boundary between foyer and the rest of the home.
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
Base models of Dvele homes start at $250 per square foot, and range in size — the company wants its sustainable structures to be flexible to either small or large footprints.
Base models of Dvele homes start at $250 per square foot, and range in size — the company wants its sustainable structures to be flexible to either small or large footprints.
Eva designed new, curved stairs with a smooth plaster surface that contrasts with the roughness of some of the exposed stones. A few of her ceramics fill the niche under them, and skylights bring in sunshine from above. The table, bought locally for about 20 euros at a garage sale, is made of olive wood.
Eva designed new, curved stairs with a smooth plaster surface that contrasts with the roughness of some of the exposed stones. A few of her ceramics fill the niche under them, and skylights bring in sunshine from above. The table, bought locally for about 20 euros at a garage sale, is made of olive wood.
In the sculpture studio on the top floor, Eva turned an existing opening into a decorative nook. The fabrics on the bench are antique nets used for olive picking. “They have all these olive stains that are gorgeous—they are like pieces of art,” she says.
In the sculpture studio on the top floor, Eva turned an existing opening into a decorative nook. The fabrics on the bench are antique nets used for olive picking. “They have all these olive stains that are gorgeous—they are like pieces of art,” she says.
An opening in Eva’s closet looks into her bedroom. The photograph she is adjusting was taken by her friend and fellow artist Julian Lennon. “He is the only person I take design advice from,” she says, adding that the circular opening was his idea. On her bed are Rose and Lili, the mother-and-daughter pair who have traveled the world with Eva.
An opening in Eva’s closet looks into her bedroom. The photograph she is adjusting was taken by her friend and fellow artist Julian Lennon. “He is the only person I take design advice from,” she says, adding that the circular opening was his idea. On her bed are Rose and Lili, the mother-and-daughter pair who have traveled the world with Eva.
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
Floor plan of Two Square ADU by Shin Shin
Floor plan of Two Square ADU by Shin Shin
Having bought and restored several quirky properties in Washington over the years, including a five-story tree house and a 100-year-old barracks, architect Jason F. McLennan and his wife, artist Tracy McLennan, bought the camp-like retreat in 2020—even though it had no power or running water at the time and is on a secluded island with no ferry service.
Having bought and restored several quirky properties in Washington over the years, including a five-story tree house and a 100-year-old barracks, architect Jason F. McLennan and his wife, artist Tracy McLennan, bought the camp-like retreat in 2020—even though it had no power or running water at the time and is on a secluded island with no ferry service.
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.

122 more saves