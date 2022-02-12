Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
Favorites
Eva designed new, curved stairs with a smooth plaster surface that contrasts with the roughness of some of the exposed stones. A few of her ceramics fill the niche under them, and skylights bring in sunshine from above. The table, bought locally for about 20 euros at a garage sale, is made of olive wood.
An opening in Eva’s closet looks into her bedroom. The photograph she is adjusting was taken by her friend and fellow artist Julian Lennon. “He is the only person I take design advice from,” she says, adding that the circular opening was his idea. On her bed are Rose and Lili, the mother-and-daughter pair who have traveled the world with Eva.
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Having bought and restored several quirky properties in Washington over the years, including a five-story tree house and a 100-year-old barracks, architect Jason F. McLennan and his wife, artist Tracy McLennan, bought the camp-like retreat in 2020—even though it had no power or running water at the time and is on a secluded island with no ferry service.
122 more saves