Importantly, the combined vision underpins all aspects of the build: architecture and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house. Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself. While an astute choice, it allows the family to gather around a sculptural and practical focal point while taking in the breathtaking views. Eloise Collins says, "It was an emotional roller coaster but at the end of the day, we remained focused on our goal and supported each other when things got tough."