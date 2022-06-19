SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Andy Reierson

Favorites

View 23 Photos
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
The lower floor houses a spa, gym, and office. A built-in bathroom by Espace Cuisine includes a sauna.
The lower floor houses a spa, gym, and office. A built-in bathroom by Espace Cuisine includes a sauna.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Importantly, the combined vision underpins all aspects of the build: architecture and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house.  Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself.  While an astute choice, it allows the family to gather around a sculptural and practical focal point while taking in the breathtaking views.  Eloise Collins says, "It was an emotional roller coaster but at the end of the day, we remained focused on our goal and supported each other when things got tough."
Importantly, the combined vision underpins all aspects of the build: architecture and construction dovetail with a focus on family and the pared-back nature of the house.  Adding to the individual sense of place, Matt constructed the Japanese-inspired fireplace himself.  While an astute choice, it allows the family to gather around a sculptural and practical focal point while taking in the breathtaking views.  Eloise Collins says, "It was an emotional roller coaster but at the end of the day, we remained focused on our goal and supported each other when things got tough."
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
An Acucraft fireplace divides the family room from the living room. The interior flooring is also by Madera-Trade.
An Acucraft fireplace divides the family room from the living room. The interior flooring is also by Madera-Trade.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
In the living areas, the inner surface of the massive beam-wall that frames the eastern façade is clad in wood, which adds a sense of warmth to counteract the coolness of the concrete.
In the living areas, the inner surface of the massive beam-wall that frames the eastern façade is clad in wood, which adds a sense of warmth to counteract the coolness of the concrete.

3 more saves