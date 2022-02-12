The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
“I wanted something that felt in tune with the surroundings, that didn’t alter this place too much,” says Raul. “And I wanted everything to be made of wood.”
Scott and Ina's home is resilient to Maine's snowy winters, and with the addition of solar panels can easily be made off-grid.
The interior's open floorplan features cozy details like floor-to-ceiling shelving.
From Indiana Street
The tiny house's gable roof was crafted with standing seam metal.
The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.