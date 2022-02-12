For Guillem and Arantza Pujadas, the home was designed around everyday family life unfolding in spaces made to be lived in.
After positioning a glass wall, Alessandro arranged the interiors. The stair, built with oak sourced in nearby Kingston, leads to a balcony over the kitchen.
“I used leftover lapacho from the outdoor deck to make the handles for the kitchen cabinets with a hand router,” says Facundo. The cabinets themselves are made of MDF, with a finish he chose to match the lapacho wood.
Ribbed glass accents, both in the shower and throughout the space, add depth without creating visual noise in the apartment's small footprint.
The living spaces center around the kitchen, where a custom-built island in salmon pink stands out.
Movable perforated metal panels shade the porch that runs the length of the second floor.
Salvaged grain fir from Ray Bradbury’s home has been incorporated into the design.
The bathroom is utilitarian with simple white subway tiles and bluestone flooring. The blackout
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Though the dining room is across the hallway from the kitchen, the spaces maintain a connection via glass walls and an outdoor portion of the hallway, which can double as a covered patio.
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
The unit's extra high ceilings and large windows are remnants of its former life as an artist's workshop.
White walls and white textured tile offset an oak vanity in one of the bathrooms.
From one end, there’s a stunning view of West Toronto; on the other side, the family overlooks a vibrant alleyway (“We see garages and houses, a patchwork of people’s interests,” says Shelley.)
The main floor didn’t open up to the backyard or take advantage of the space. Bader and team changed that, removing a slope-roofed extension at the back of the home and rebuilding it to full height with full Bauhaus sliding doors to connect the interior space right out to the garden.