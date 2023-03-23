Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Martha Patterson

Favorites

View 7 Photos
The proximity of the kitchen island, which seats four, makes it easy for the couple to serve dishes fresh from the stove.
The proximity of the kitchen island, which seats four, makes it easy for the couple to serve dishes fresh from the stove.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up.
Hiring a general contractor (GC) may not be as exciting as picking an architect, but it’s definitely as important. After all, this is the person who will determine whether you’re sleeping in a beautiful new bedroom or a motel when your projected move-in date rolls around.
Hiring a general contractor (GC) may not be as exciting as picking an architect, but it’s definitely as important. After all, this is the person who will determine whether you’re sleeping in a beautiful new bedroom or a motel when your projected move-in date rolls around.
A prefab home is any home that has been built, partly or fully, in a factory. The design may be fully preset, partly modified by the client, or completely made-to-order.
A prefab home is any home that has been built, partly or fully, in a factory. The design may be fully preset, partly modified by the client, or completely made-to-order.