Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
The third bedroom opens to the main living spaces as needed. It has custom cabinetry, a Murphy Bed by Vonmod, and colorful Wood Wool acoustic tiles by Baux for wall accents.
Floor Plan of Casa LUAA by Ana Smud
Floor plan of Jan Ketonen’s home by Avarrus Arkkitehdit
To build the fixture, I laid out parts to get a sense of how male and female ends would meet. Some pieces are threaded, while others require soldering.
yakisugi
“Initially, we proposed fewer glass panes to control sunlight and energy loss,” says architect Daniel Iragüen. “But in the end, we made the house almost completely transparent.”
“For me, sustainability is a social aspect of the neighborhood. It was a huge investment of time, but together we helped each other through all the technical innovations. None of us could have done this on our own,
This 1893 Philly building—with tall, tinned ceilings and an open-plan second floor—has lived past lives as a bank, library, boxing gym, and recording studio.
BEFORE: To call the home on this property 'dilapidated' doesn't quite do its condition justice.
A before-and-after shot of the bathroom, where the couple chose more bolder surfaces
Sara Bjurbäck and Jonathan Strömberg kitted out a used cargo vehicle to realize their vanlife fantasy on a budget.