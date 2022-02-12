Moored in Seattle’s Portage Bay, this 1958 floating home by architect Gerald van Slyck conjures up cabin vibes with cozy wood-wrapped interiors.
Artek Domus Chair - Birch
West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cabinet - Small
Herman Miller Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser
The home’s floor plan derives from fundamental geometries. “Roca Ahumada is based on three elemental shapes,” says Godefroy. “I added my own logic to create something complex from pure, timeless forms.”
The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
Light from a single south facing window adds warmth all day long.
Bedroom furnishings are also from Rove Concepts.
“I believe Jones designed these houses to be living things. They’re not museums," says architect and resident Bruce Norelius.
Adrian Bueno and Yvette Leeper-Bueno sit on the simple platform porch that extends from the living room of their weekend retreat in Saugerties, New York.
Master bath
In modern bathroom vanities, timber can be used a number of different ways. It’s at its most basic in this simplistic modern bathroom, tied together neatly with matching shelving in the cut-out above.