Located in an affluent suburb of Los Angeles that's known for its expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, the Henbest House is a rejuvenation of a California classic. The existing structure was built in 1966 and originally designed by the iconic midcentury-modern Architect Pierre Koenig—who is known for his case study houses. The new design upgrades the building envelope and MEPs, updates the finishes, and gently renovates and expands the floor plan to accommodate the current owners, while still respecting the home's architectural roots.
With post-and-beam construction, a thin roof profile, and an open floor plan that facilitates an interplay between the interior and exterior, the Dwell Prefab Palm Springs by Turkel Design bears all the signatures of the architecture firm. The show home is its first in California, which allowed Turkel and his team to put extra emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.