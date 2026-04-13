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Collection by Janine Hodgkins

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In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
The homeowners loved the idea of bringing in warmth with wood details, so the team added a feature wall of clear cedar to anchor the utilitarian space. Hammer and Hand beautifully wrapped the pantry door in the same cedar for a uniform look. “They're such great craftspeople,” says Boyer of the contractor.
The homeowners loved the idea of bringing in warmth with wood details, so the team added a feature wall of clear cedar to anchor the utilitarian space. Hammer and Hand beautifully wrapped the pantry door in the same cedar for a uniform look. “They're such great craftspeople,” says Boyer of the contractor.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
Marble countertops run over the wood cabinetry.
Marble countertops run over the wood cabinetry.
The custom primary bathroom's vanity was fabricated by NY Fine Interiors with a marble countertop that color-matches the terrazzo tile flooring.
The custom primary bathroom's vanity was fabricated by NY Fine Interiors with a marble countertop that color-matches the terrazzo tile flooring.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
The fireplace wall introduces one of the home’s strongest vertical material moments, balancing the openness created by the surrounding glass.
The fireplace wall introduces one of the home’s strongest vertical material moments, balancing the openness created by the surrounding glass.
They replaced the dated carpeting on the main floor with engineered hardwood and left the unfinished stone flooring in the kitchen in place. The kitchen also got new hardware and lighting.
They replaced the dated carpeting on the main floor with engineered hardwood and left the unfinished stone flooring in the kitchen in place. The kitchen also got new hardware and lighting.
The dining area now has a table from All Modern, chairs from Poly & Bark, and a sleek chandelier from West Elm.
The dining area now has a table from All Modern, chairs from Poly & Bark, and a sleek chandelier from West Elm.
The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
The kitchen, which features a sizable island topped with Arabescato marble, opens into the back patio, a 280-square-foot space outfitted with a modern parrilla, a traditional wood-fired grill, and planted with abundant native trees.
The kitchen, which features a sizable island topped with Arabescato marble, opens into the back patio, a 280-square-foot space outfitted with a modern parrilla, a traditional wood-fired grill, and planted with abundant native trees.
The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
The Fenix cabinets are constructed out of black Traceless laminate with a plywood substrate and feature cut-out pulls. Caesarstone counters run up the wall to form a backsplash.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.

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