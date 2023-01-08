Favorites
The design of the Vika One is inspired by Swedish and Scandinavian architecture, and the interior has been kept as open as possible to take advantage of the natural light and square footprint. The kitchenette, dining table, sleeping area, and teak front porch are all accessible from the center of the space.
The target market for the KONGA Cabin is initially Scandinavian countries, but the couple have also had enquiries from Holland, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. According to the founders of KONGA, it is intended to be used for short-term rentals, a luxury hotel room in a remote location, or a “hideaway house” for landowners.
The cabin is manufactured in Lithuania and comes as a modular building that requires no particular foundation. This allows it to be constructed on-site within a single day. “The signature of the KONGA Cabin is simplicity and elegance,” says architect Mette Fredskild. “It is focused on meeting basic needs.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”