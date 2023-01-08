SubscribeSign In
The bathroom has been tucked out of sight, using both a partition wall and bathroom door to provide extra privacy while using the toilet or shower.
Alongside standard packages, Vika Living offers “turn-key packages” that include everything buyers need to begin renting out the units immediately, including bedding, towels, and cookware.
The kitchenette features a cooktop, sink, refrigerator, and plenty of storage options—and all of this fits within the unit when it is folded up, making it simple to unfold and set-up on site.
A small window above the kitchenette allows for natural light and ventilation throughout the interior, while the bright white finishes reflect the light and make the interior feel spacious.
The design of the Vika One is inspired by Swedish and Scandinavian architecture, and the interior has been kept as open as possible to take advantage of the natural light and square footprint. The kitchenette, dining table, sleeping area, and teak front porch are all accessible from the center of the space.
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
Clever storage has been integrated throughout the home, including shelving and a closet rod behind the partition wall between the bathroom and main living space to keep luggage and other items out of the way.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
The WC and shower doors are crafted from oak timber and the shower tiles are leftover from the production of KONGA kitchens, showcasing a considered use of materials.
The open floor plan is designed to be flexible, with a kitchen, living area, and two sleeping areas. The cabin is sold fully furnished, with pieces that complement the Scandi-style, timber-clad interiors.
The kitchen features open upper cabinets, which are a signature of the 25x25 system and also crafted from timber leftovers created during the production process. It’s a construction approach that architect Mette Fredskild employs for the way it champions zero-waste design.
Storage is cleverly concealed beneath the sleeping areas, making the most of the compact floor plan. A row of windows alongside the bed connects inhabitants to the natural surroundings.
The interior walls and ceiling are made from oiled oak veneer combined with rough Rotband plaster walls. The floors are oversized oak planks—“to feel the natural timber on your bare feet,” says Goda—and the furniture is also crafted primarily from oak, with graphic black metal details.
The terrace connects directly to the interior, extending the living space outside. “In the same way that the KONGA Cabin is connected to nature, the interior and exterior materials are closely related,” explains architect, Mette Fredskild.
The target market for the KONGA Cabin is initially Scandinavian countries, but the couple have also had enquiries from Holland, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. According to the founders of KONGA, it is intended to be used for short-term rentals, a luxury hotel room in a remote location, or a “hideaway house” for landowners.
Each modular cabin is built in the KONGA factory in Lithuania, and can be set up on site in a single day.
The cabin is manufactured in Lithuania and comes as a modular building that requires no particular foundation. This allows it to be constructed on-site within a single day. “The signature of the KONGA Cabin is simplicity and elegance,” says architect Mette Fredskild. “It is focused on meeting basic needs.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”