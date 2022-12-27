SubscribeSign In
Aluminum-clad wood Zola European windows provide Passive House performance. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
The Acorn Deck House Company specializes in prefabricated, custom homes that are manufactured in major components, which are then meticulously precut and detailed for tight tolerances and an accurate fit. They even make proprietary millwork—including mahogany entry doors, mahogany windows and sliding glass doors, stair and rail systems, and trim styles. The company, established in 1947, has built over 20,000 homes from Maine to California, Israel to Japan.
GO Logic specializes in combining traditional craft with specialized sustainability techniques for building the modern home.
Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
Around a hearth made of black bricks and a Jøtul stove found on Facebook Marketplace are vintage leather loungers that a friend pulled out of storage and an Iranian rug given to Kyle and his wife, Elsie, by another friend. The light fixtures are vintage finds from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Bauer Brothers Salvage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
The daughters' bathroom showcases pink tile in two shades and concrete flooring.
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
The roofs pitches align with the landscape’s different slopes, creating a sympathetic composition. The exterior is clad in burnt larch timber and features expansive glazing that embraces the views, timber floors, and natural stone details. Designed by Koto Living, a new branch of the firm, the interiors of the home reflect the studio's focus on natural materials and texture to create a connection between the house and its environment.
