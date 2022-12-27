Favorites
The Acorn Deck House Company specializes in prefabricated, custom homes that are manufactured in major components, which are then meticulously precut and detailed for tight tolerances and an accurate fit. They even make proprietary millwork—including mahogany entry doors, mahogany windows and sliding glass doors, stair and rail systems, and trim styles. The company, established in 1947, has built over 20,000 homes from Maine to California, Israel to Japan.
Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
The roofs pitches align with the landscape’s different slopes, creating a sympathetic composition. The exterior is clad in burnt larch timber and features expansive glazing that embraces the views, timber floors, and natural stone details. Designed by Koto Living, a new branch of the firm, the interiors of the home reflect the studio's focus on natural materials and texture to create a connection between the house and its environment.
14 more saves