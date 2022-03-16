Architect Måns Tham designed an A-frame cabin in Edsåsdalen, Sweden, with ample space for Anders Smedberg and his family to host large groups for year-round outdoor adventures.
Woodnest structural rendering
"It's not close to highways,
Because the alfresco pavilion is separate to the house, the roof is visible from the upstairs bedroom, so a rooftop garden creates a beautiful view while adding extra interest to the outdoor room with its cascading plants.
The exterior's charred timber, recycled brick and concrete finishes echo the honest, hardworking materials of Esperance's farm buildings.
The gap between the back wall of the pavilion and the roof is perfectly sized to capture winter sun and summer shade.
Wooden accents continue into each of the four bedrooms, presenting natural warmth and texture to both complement and contrast the architectural concrete construction.
In the entry, a custom rug and stair runner fabricated by the Rug Company soften the space. The marble console is by Joris Poggioli and the green mirror is by Zieta.
The details of the ceiling show the precise angles of the panels as installed.
The home office's built-in desk has enough space for parents to work while the kids tackle art projects or homework without feeling too crowded.
A bright reading nook captures the home's color and material palette: polished concrete floors, white walls, and oak cabinetry. The windows in the reading nook (and also the kitchen and the master bathroom) are a more expensive, frameless model.