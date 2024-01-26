The foldout bench top in the kitchen is the only detail from IKEA.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
Inside the waffle front door, a common feature of Deck Houses, are an Artek Tea Trolley 900 by Alvar Aalto with a ceramic vase by Femme Sole and Home Union.
Red bricks from central Mexico are used throughout the outdoor areas as a colorful patio material.
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
Mint green-painted ironwork and tiles connect the indoors to the outside more fluidly.
The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
After the shell of prefab units is 3D-printed, the interiors are outfitted with wiring, plumbing (if the unit is larger than 120 square feet), and the client's preferred interior finishes.
Thanks to a 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth's son, Russell, the home is twice the size of other Neoteric homes, offering 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.
The house, painted in "Poppyseed
Units of 360-square-feet in size or less in size can be ordered as ANSI-certified mobile models for an additional $5K to $10k.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
Skylights allow for sun to reach the inside of the home, while providing views of the sky and wildflower roof.
"The marble was chosen to complement the tones of the timber floors,