While the models come with standard options for windows and entry doors, their number and style can be changed. Studio Shed provides an online tool that allows potential clients to experiment with different designs.
Metal wainscotting can be added along the bottom of the envelope at no extra cost. Other free upgrades include awnings or trellis shades above the windows.
The sheds come standard with fiber cement lap siding. The cladding can be upgraded to blocks (pictured here), planks, or shingles for an additional $1k–$7k.