It takes around a month for Villa to clear the site for construction and lay the stem wall foundation.
The prefab homes are built from a structure of 8-foot-long glulam (a robust, structural material made of laminated wood) sections sourced from Western Archrib.
MyCabin offers plenty of upgrades to their units, ranging from lighting strips at the crease between the walls and pitched ceiling, through heated flooring, to a full set of kitchen and washing appliances.
In keeping with their aim to connect the interior of the cabin to the exterior, Konga positioned the windows to create sightlines across the prefab and make it partially “see through.”
In this model, the client has customized the exterior to be black wood.
While the models come with standard options for windows and entry doors, their number and style can be changed. Studio Shed provides an online tool that allows potential clients to experiment with different designs.