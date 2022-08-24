SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jana Sperring

Favorites

View 10 Photos
The backyard of 987 E. Granvia Valmonte reflects the quintessential midcentury modern design aesthetic, with walls of glass leading to a large swimming pool studded with palms.
The backyard of 987 E. Granvia Valmonte reflects the quintessential midcentury modern design aesthetic, with walls of glass leading to a large swimming pool studded with palms.
All new pool and spa with new salt system, plumbing, lighting, equipment and hand held remote.
All new pool and spa with new salt system, plumbing, lighting, equipment and hand held remote.
Pool at Dusk
Pool at Dusk
Fully renovated, modern kitchen with gas range, refrigerated drawers and ice maker for all of the Palm Springs cocktails!
Fully renovated, modern kitchen with gas range, refrigerated drawers and ice maker for all of the Palm Springs cocktails!
Front View
Front View