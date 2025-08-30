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A series of bluestone patios, courtyards, and terraces creates several outdoor sitting areas around the house, while the landscaped grounds include a koi pond, Pennsylvania fieldstone walkways, and a pergola-topped deck. A custom stone landscape wall was completed by the landscape architect responsible for portions of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s walls.
Two new structures were also built in the backyard, and connected to the main house via the landscape plan by Lilyvilla Gardens. One is a 485-square-foot guest house, and the other is a 375-square-foot workshop for the owner, who’s a bike builder. They have the same exterior siding as the main house: rough-sawn tongue and groove cedar.
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