b
Collection by
Brady Hunt
Favorites
View
11
Photos
Dzek Marmoreal flooring and tadelakt walls (a traditional Moroccan wall surfacing technique) surround the tub in the garden-level bathroom.
The new bathroom features Terrazzo flooring from Concrete Collaborative and gorgeous green tiles from Heath Ceramics.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
