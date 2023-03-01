Favorites
The bright and airy "Container House 2.0" was constructed out of three stacked, prefabricated, and reused shipping containers. It boasts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, complete with heated porcelain tile. Wrapped with Icynene insulation and low-energy, double-pane glass, the home sits on a two-car garage and comes with a rain-barrel collection system. It's also prewired for solar panels, and has a deck on the top floor with views of Midtown Atlanta.
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”