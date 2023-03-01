SubscribeSign In
Floor Plan of the Container Houses by RSDA
The bright and airy "Container House 2.0" was constructed out of three stacked, prefabricated, and reused shipping containers. It boasts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, complete with heated porcelain tile. Wrapped with Icynene insulation and low-energy, double-pane glass, the home sits on a two-car garage and comes with a rain-barrel collection system. It's also prewired for solar panels, and has a deck on the top floor with views of Midtown Atlanta.
In 2016, a team with over 25 years' combined experience in real estate development created Atlanta–based Compass Green to develop and market innovative technologies that can significantly transform the way we live.
Prince Concepts tapped EC3 to build True North, a live/work community of prefabricated Quonset huts, each oriented to maximize daylight and framed communal outdoor spaces. “I wanted to give people affordable, but also inspired, space,” says Kafka.
The rear curtain wall system opens to an outdoor patio raised above the tree-covered landscape.
“We call it the Traveler because it will travel to you, you can travel to it, or you travel within it, into your own healthy world," says the Coexist team.
Vika Living officially began selling the Vika One models in September this year. "We have several million right now between letters of intent, deposits and contracts in the US alone,
Jenn and Matt Fortin on the porch of their passive house in Denmark, Maine.
The smallest Out of the Valley model is the Forest Sauna, which features two benches on either side of a heater and fits two people lying down or four to six people seated. A large window brings views of the surrounding landscape into the sauna. “The sauna experience is all about connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself,” says McKelvie. “It’s also good for physical and mental health and people are becoming much more aware of that.”
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
A deck connects the container home to the outdoors.
